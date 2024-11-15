Previous
Mom and Baby by lstasel
Photo 3800

Mom and Baby

I haven't seen this female deer before. Interesting white patch on her throat. The baby has a matching patch.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful deer
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise