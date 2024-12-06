Previous
Scared by lstasel
Scared

One of the blue jays decided to scare the squirrel off the bird feeder.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
The bluejays are pretty cheeky but I haven't seen one scare a squirrel away, around here yet. Usually, they just outwit the squirrel, swooping in and grabbing the peanut before the squirrel has even figured out where it is.
December 9th, 2024  
