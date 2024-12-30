Sign up
Previous
Photo 3846
Winter
It was supposed to be completely overcast today.
Beautiful winter skies.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3949
photos
22
followers
14
following
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U1
Taken
30th December 2024 12:14pm
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
field
,
skies
