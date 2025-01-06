Sign up
Photo 3852
Winter Cardinal
Cold, snowy weather. Making sure the birds and animals have plenty of food.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
0
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th January 2025 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Joanne Diochon
Oh , you caught the lady too, how lovely. She really looks puffed up against the cold.
January 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ooooh matching tones!
January 9th, 2025
