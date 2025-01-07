Previous
Winter Cardinal 2 by lstasel
Winter Cardinal 2

Still really cold and icy.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
He looks like a little flame with his bright red colour.
January 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely focus!
January 9th, 2025  
