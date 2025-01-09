Previous
Next
The Birds by lstasel
Photo 3855

The Birds

The Robins cleaned out my foster hollies back in November. They were not quite as crazy as they are now. I would guess there are at least 300 birds in the tree.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact