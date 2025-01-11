Previous
Mourning Dove by lstasel
Photo 3857

Mourning Dove

He was all puffed up. Of course he had to sit on the branch that still had Christmas lights.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1056% complete

