Photo 3859
Farmhouse
So many of the original farmhouses have been demolished to make way for all of the new homes. This is one of the few surviving ones. Built in 1926.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3962
photos
22
followers
14
following
1057% complete
2
365
NIKON Z f
13th January 2025 1:16pm
Public
house
farm house
