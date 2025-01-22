Sign up
Photo 3869
Old Man's Cave
Upper Falls. It was so icy we never made it all the way to the lower falls. Still so beautiful.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
Views
6
365
NIKON Z f
22nd January 2025 1:03pm
Tags
winter
,
upper falls
,
hocking hills state park
,
old man's cave
