Previous
Photo 3870
Chickadee
It's so hard to get the exposure right with his black head and dark eye. You can barely see the eye.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
1
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3973
photos
22
followers
14
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
27th January 2025 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
chickadee
,
ndao31
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
January 31st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
We know the eye is there. I like the detail you captured in the white feathers.
January 31st, 2025
