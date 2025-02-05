Sign up
Photo 3879
Daisies
It's almost a shame to convert the bright flowers to B&W for "FOR" February. They are a bright pink.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3983
photos
22
followers
14
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
5th February 2025 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
daisies
,
for2025
