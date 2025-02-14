Sign up
Photo 3892
Flash of Red
I was out most of the day and was afraid the cardinals wouldn't show up by the time I got home. Only one did but he was a nice red.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3995
photos
21
followers
14
following
1066% complete
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th February 2025 6:45pm
Tags
b&w
,
red
,
bird
,
cardinal
