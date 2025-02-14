Previous
Flash of Red by lstasel
Photo 3892

Flash of Red

I was out most of the day and was afraid the cardinals wouldn't show up by the time I got home. Only one did but he was a nice red.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact