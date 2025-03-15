Previous
Poinsettia by lstasel
Photo 3920

Poinsettia

Still looking pretty good. Will see if they last long enough to put outside for the summer.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
*lynn ace
nice composition and so pretty
March 28th, 2025  
