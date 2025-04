Muddy

The tornado touched down about 800' to the right of this photo. A lot of trees uprooted at Papa Johns and some roof damage. A couple of other businesses had major roof damage. It happened at 12:30AM so luckily no one was in the buildings. We had between 8" and 11" of rain in the three days, lots of flooding and erosion in the streams. The kids are still doing remote learning because of the floods.