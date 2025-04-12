Sign up
Previous
Photo 3948
Vole
He's a cute little thing but quite the pest. They scurry around so fast you only get a glimpse of them. I would have said he was dark gray or black but he is clearly brown.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
animal
spring
vole
