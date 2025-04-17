Previous
Country Cat by lstasel
Photo 3953

Country Cat

This was hanging on the wall in an antique mall. It is highly processed. The original colors were orange and yellow.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact