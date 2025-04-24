Sign up
Photo 3960
Clouds
I took this shot for the clouds. It cleaned up pretty good. There were 6 power lines across the clouds, not sure if it is good enough for sky replacement.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4064
photos
22
followers
14
following
1085% complete
View this month »
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
24th April 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
