Photo 3968
Ready for Planting
They were just finishing plowing and the seed truck was there with the water truck. Will have to wait to see if it is going to be corn or soybeans this year. Beautiful clouds also.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
clouds
spring
field
planting
