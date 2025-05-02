Previous
Ready for Planting by lstasel
Photo 3968

Ready for Planting

They were just finishing plowing and the seed truck was there with the water truck. Will have to wait to see if it is going to be corn or soybeans this year. Beautiful clouds also.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Laura

