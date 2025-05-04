Sign up
Photo 3970
1980's Fiber Optic
Highly processed photo of a 1980's fiber optic set of flowers.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4074
photos
22
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
4th May 2025 8:09pm
Tags
flower
art
