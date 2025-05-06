Sign up
Previous
Photo 3972
Blue Jay
The blue jays have returned. They come and go during the winter but spend most of the summer close by.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4075
photos
22
followers
14
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th May 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
blue jay
