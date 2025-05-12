Sign up
Previous
Photo 3978
Deer
I thought it was a bunch of babies because they looked so small but no "spots" so maybe last year's babies. They were just resting in the hay field.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
Tags
animal
,
deer
,
spring
