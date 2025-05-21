Previous
Baby Buck by lstasel
Photo 3987

Baby Buck

He and two of his baby buck friends decided to nap in the back yard this evening.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
