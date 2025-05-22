Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3988
Muir Chapel
It's hard to see in the photo but there are a bunch of red poppies blooming in front of the church. It is used as an event space now.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4091
photos
23
followers
14
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
22nd May 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
building
,
chapel
,
muir chapel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close