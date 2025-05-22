Previous
Muir Chapel by lstasel
Photo 3988

Muir Chapel

It's hard to see in the photo but there are a bunch of red poppies blooming in front of the church. It is used as an event space now.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
