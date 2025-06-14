Sign up
Photo 4011
Kildeer
She laid her eggs right on the side of the path.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
14th June 2025 7:10pm
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
kildeer
