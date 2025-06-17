Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4014
Best Buddies
The squirrels won't let any other squirrels nearby while they are eating but don't seem to mind when chipmunks come eat the seeds. Very strange.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
2
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4118
photos
23
followers
14
following
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
17th June 2025 5:35pm
Tags
squirrel
,
summer
,
chipmunk
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's interesting isn't it!
June 20th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
June 20th, 2025
