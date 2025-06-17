Previous
Best Buddies by lstasel
Photo 4014

Best Buddies

The squirrels won't let any other squirrels nearby while they are eating but don't seem to mind when chipmunks come eat the seeds. Very strange.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Laura

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's interesting isn't it!
June 20th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
June 20th, 2025  
