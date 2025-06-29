Previous
Long Lake Metro Park

Beautiful clouds over Long Lake.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
*lynn ace
Such a beautiful shot with that sky and lake.
July 1st, 2025  
