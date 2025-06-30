Sign up
Previous
Photo 4027
Changing Colors
I fertilized the hydrangea a couple of weeks ago. Parts of it are pink/purple and some are blue.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4130
photos
23
followers
14
following
1103% complete
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
30th June 2025 8:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
hydrangea
*lynn
ace
love this! such wonderful colors!
July 1st, 2025
