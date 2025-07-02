Previous
Dinner by lstasel
Photo 4029

Dinner

He showed up right after sunset. I'm amazed I got this in focus. ISO 6400, handheld 1/2 second.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
