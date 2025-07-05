Previous
Magnolia by lstasel
Photo 4032

Magnolia

This bloom just opened this morning and already turning brown. I don't know if it's the heat or something else.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact