Photo 4033
Long Lake
This year has been great for photographing clouds and sky. Usually the sky is flat pale sky almost gray.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
lake
