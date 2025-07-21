Previous
Candy Lilies by lstasel
Candy Lilies

We had about 3" of rain last week and all of the candy lilies are blooming.
Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
