Previous
Next
Barn by lstasel
Photo 4055

Barn

This is the best shot I have taken of this barn. It is actually in a subdivision and there are houses around it. The trees have grown so much that the houses are hidden now.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact