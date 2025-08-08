Previous
Friends by lstasel
Friends

They came up to the fence pretty quickly. I'm sure looking for food. One of the moms also came up. Almost all of the foals are brown. The darker one's coloring is really interesting, a mix of brown and black on his sides.
Laura

