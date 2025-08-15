Previous
Next
House Finch by lstasel
Photo 4073

House Finch

Getting a drink from the birdbath.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
He looks happy to have found that nice source of water.
August 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact