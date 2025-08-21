Sign up
Previous
Photo 4079
Soybeans
Cloudy all day but still beautiful. Soybeans are looking good. Won't be harvested until they are all dry, probably in late October.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1
365
NIKON Z f
21st August 2025 3:10pm
Tags
clouds
,
summer
,
soybeans
