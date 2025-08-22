Sign up
Photo 4080
Blue Light Clematis
Second flowering of this clematis.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
22nd August 2025 8:28pm
Tags
flower
summer
blue light clematis
