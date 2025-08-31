Previous
Poplar Woods by lstasel
Photo 4089

Poplar Woods

This subdivision has done a really nice job of creating a natural space. I'm not sure why they dyed the water. Probably some algae control.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1120% complete

