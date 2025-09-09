Previous
Ruby-throated Hummingbird by lstasel
Ruby-throated Hummingbird

This is the only hummingbird we see. Looks like a juvenile male.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
