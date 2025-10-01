Previous
Begonias by lstasel
Photo 4120

Begonias

Temps are still hot. Upper 80's, so about 10 degrees above normal. I think will start dropping off next week.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact