Modified Social Bench C

The artist is Jeppe Hein. I was just leaving the Speed Art Museum when I spotted this. It made me laugh.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
