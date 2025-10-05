Previous
Hermitage Farm by lstasel
Hermitage Farm

Located in Goshen, KY. The current owners have placed the almost 700 acres in a Agriculture Conservation Easement to guarantee that it can only be used for agriculture. They have another 2000 acres in trust also.
Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
