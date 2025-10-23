Sign up
Photo 4142
Zinnias
Field of Zinnias. We have a freeze warning for tonight. Hopefully some of the flowers will survive.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4246
photos
23
followers
14
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
23rd October 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
zinnias
