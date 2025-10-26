Previous
Carolina Wren by lstasel
Photo 4145

Carolina Wren

I don't see wrens very often, but this little guy stayed around for about 15 minutes.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely capture of this little guy, with his little swirl of feathers.
October 27th, 2025  
