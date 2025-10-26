Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4145
Carolina Wren
I don't see wrens very often, but this little guy stayed around for about 15 minutes.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4249
photos
23
followers
14
following
1135% complete
View this month »
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
26th October 2025 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
wren
,
carolina wren
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely capture of this little guy, with his little swirl of feathers.
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close