Afternoon Visitor by lstasel
Photo 4160

Afternoon Visitor

I looked out the window this afternoon and three deer were standing in my garden. I think they were looking for the bird bath to get a drink. I brought it in for the winter this morning because it's gotten so cold.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
