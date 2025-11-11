Sign up
Photo 4161
House Finch
All of the birds were hungry today. Highs in the mid 30's about twenty degrees colder than normal. Starts to warm up tomorrow.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4266
photos
23
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
11th November 2025 4:47pm
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
finch
,
house finch
