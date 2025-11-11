Previous
Next
House Finch by lstasel
Photo 4161

House Finch

All of the birds were hungry today. Highs in the mid 30's about twenty degrees colder than normal. Starts to warm up tomorrow.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact