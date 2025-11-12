Previous
Baby Buck by lstasel
Photo 4162

Baby Buck

I brought the bird bath in so the little pond is the only water in the yard. I just replaced the pump, I need to bury the cord before someone trips over it.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact