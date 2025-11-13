Previous
Baby Buck by lstasel
Photo 4163

Baby Buck

He stopped by at dinner time. He spotted me through the window and started to leave the yard and then just decided to lay down for a while. He rested for about 15 minutes and then wandered off.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Laura

