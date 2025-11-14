Previous
Anemone by lstasel
Photo 4164

Anemone

The last flower of the fall.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
So delicately beautiful.
November 15th, 2025  
