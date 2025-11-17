Previous
Mother and Daughter by lstasel
Photo 4167

Mother and Daughter

Mom came into the yard first, but her daughter came right up to the pond to drink. They both have a very distinct white patch on their throat.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact