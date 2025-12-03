Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4183
Robin
The robins have finished eating the berries on our foster holly trees. Some of the neighbors still have lots of berries.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4287
photos
23
followers
14
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
3rd December 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
robin
Joanne Diochon
ace
A beautiful capture. Wonder why yours are gone. Are your berries better or are they maybe working their way through your neighbourhood one garden at a time?
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close